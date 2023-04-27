HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo continues to be the state’s most crowded jail at over 129% capacity as of April 24. According to officials, some non-violent inmates are being released due to conditions at HCCC.

Taking a closer look at the inmate population, the Department of Public Safety said a portion of the individuals would be better served elsewhere.

“We have a lot of inmates that are pretrial, sentenced misdemeanor, some pretrial felons that clearly have mental health issues; and we shouldn’t criminalize mental health issues. And we need to provide wraparound services that are needed,” said Tommy Johnson, Department of Public Safety Director.

However, a lack of mental health services on Hawaii Island is making matters worse.

“As a prosecutor, I’ve seen the tough realities of living in a community with limited court approved residential treatment programs; and many offenders will remain in custody awaiting the availability of bed space at one of our very few on island residential treatment facilities,” said Kelden Waltjen, Hawaii County Prosecutor.

“Because of the limited amount of services on Hawaii Island, some of them are being placed in facilities or treatment on Oahu,” said Rep. Richard Onishi, (D) Hilo.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate money committees approved the final version of the State budget this week, highlighting several efforts to add more mental health resources across the State.

The proposed budget includes funding for a stabilization and mental health crisis unit at the State Hospital as well as a new facility for stabilization beds. It also includes funding for a new psychiatric unit at the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital on Kauai.

“If you can provide services in the community for a fraction of the cost and that person doesn’t pose a risk to themselves or the community that’s what we should do,” Johnson said.