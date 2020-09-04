Labor Day Schedule: What will be open and closed?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Labor Day will take place on Monday, September 7, 2020.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

City and County of Honolulu offices across Oahu will close Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a modified state holiday schedule. Please visit thebus.org for route and schedule information, and rider guidelines.

Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open. Please visit opala.org for information.

Remaining closed to comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency stay-at-home, work-at-home orders are: all parks; municipal golf courses; botanical gardens; the Honolulu Zoo; Neal S. Blaisdell Center; People Open Markets; Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Koko Head Shooting Complex; as well as satellite city halls and driver licensing centers.

All public libraries and library support offices will be closed from Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7, 2020.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

As part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, no parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai, 24 hours a day weekly until further notice.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikiki streets. View the list of Waikiki streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Latest Stories on KHON2