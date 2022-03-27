HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Royal Hawaiian Center held its La Keiki event on Sunday.

There were games for families, balloons, glitter tattoos and musical performances for keiki to enjoy.

“Way more fun. Everybody get out. Not secluded no more cause COVID. Enjoy it,” said Wahiawa resident Junior Velasco.

The local KPop band Crossing Rain was also there to give a live performance that was followed by a special meet and greet.

There were also performances by Punana Leo O Manoa with Project Kuleana and Hula Halau O Kamuela.

The event went from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.