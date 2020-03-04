L.A. Clippers will not return to Hawaii amid coronavirus uncertainty

HONOLULU, HI – OCTOBER 03: Landry Shamet #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at the Stan Sheriff Center on October 3, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Los Angeles Clippers will not be returning to Hawaii in 2020 for preseason games.

The decision was made by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Chris Tatum, the President of HTA, says that he didn’t feel it was an appropriate investment risk to bring the Clippers back given the global uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Tatum says that HTA is focusing on preparing and supporting the state in prevention efforts.