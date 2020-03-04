L.A. Clippers will not return to Hawaii amid coronavirus uncertainty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Los Angeles Clippers will not be returning to Hawaii in 2020 for preseason games.
The decision was made by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Chris Tatum, the President of HTA, says that he didn’t feel it was an appropriate investment risk to bring the Clippers back given the global uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Tatum says that HTA is focusing on preparing and supporting the state in prevention efforts.
