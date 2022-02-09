Kūpuna who live alone need your help shopping for and delivering groceries, other essentials

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have a vehicle and some time on your hands, volunteers are needed to shop for and deliver groceries to kūpuna in Hana on Maui, Lanai, remote parts of Big Island and Central Honolulu.

Our Kūpuna is a statewide community project that connects kūpuna with sponsors who deliver food, medication and other necessary supplies.

“These kūpuna live alone, are often on food stamps, and don’t have nearby family who can care for them reliably. Our goal is to ensure food security and safe in-home aging for Hawai’i’s kūpuna,” said Keva DeKay, Our Kūpuna program director.

Our Kūpuna is looking for people who can shop for a kūpuna every two weeks or even step in temporarily while a kūpuna’s regular volunteer is out sick or on vacation.

New volunteers can sign up here. For questions, call 808-215-0073.

Our Kūpuna has provided assistance to over 480 kūpuna since March 2020.