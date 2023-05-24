The final round of the statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee was held in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Courtesy: Becker Communications)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The second annual statewide spelling bee for kupuna, benefiting Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii, is coming in Summer 2023.

The statewide event is put on to allow older residents “to stay mentally sharp by learning and practicing the use and spelling of words and to help strengthen memory,” according to the Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee.

Currently, nearly 100,000 kupuna and others in Hawaii are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, or another form of dementia.” Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii

Participants must be 60 years of age or older and a resident of Hawaii to participate. Click here for more eligibility and rules.

This competition was first organized by Riley Regan in 2022. Regan was a student at ‘Iolani School, who was previously a spelling bee winner.

According to the Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee, Regan has a close bond with his grandparents and is interested in helping with issues older adults face by working with the Alzheimer’s Association and other nonprofits.

The 2022 Kupuna Spelling Bee champion is Erika Engle.

Preliminary events:

Kauai:

Tuesday, June 20 at 9 a.m. at Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall.

Oahu:

Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at Aiea High School Library.

Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center.

Maui:

Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m. at J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium.

Hawaii Island:

Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. at Hawai’i Island Adult Care.

First, second and third place winners of each preliminary spelling bee will receive a medal and secure a spot in the Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee Finals on Oahu.

The Finals will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center.

The sponsors of this event are Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Both will contribute prizes for the event.

Hawaiian Airlines prizea are:

First place winners of each preliminary contest will receive 50,000 miles.

Second place winners of each preliminary contest will receive 30,000 miles.

Third place winners of each preliminary contest will receive 20,000 miles.

Hawaiian Airlines will also give the finalist from preliminary competitions, along with their guests, a complimentary flight as the finals take place on Oahu.

Alaska Airlines prize is:

Grand prize winner will win a trip for two to any destination Alaska Airlines flies.

Registration is open for those who want to participate.

All participants will receive a yellow Kiwanis Kupuna Spelling Bee t-shirt once registered and Net proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii.

If interested, participants must sign up by May 31.