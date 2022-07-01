HONOLULU (KHON2) — A preliminary round of the statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee was held at Kahala Nui on Friday, July 1.

The top two winners in each age group category will go on to compete on Saturday, July 23 for the grand prize of a pair of roundtrip tickets to anyplace that Alaska Airlines flies to.

The three age categories are:

Category 1: Seniors 60 to 69 years of age

Category 2: Seniors 70 to 79 years of age

Category 3: Seniors 80 years of age and above

The Kupuna Spelling Bee was the brainchild of Iolani School senior Riley Regan.

Regan won his spelling bee in fifth grade at Maui’s Pu’u Kukui Elementary School.

Regan’s grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The spelling bee is a benefit fundraiser for the Hawaii Alzheimer’s Association.