HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of University of Hawaii students headed back to class this week, including hundreds of kupuna, who are attending college for free.

“It was great, some of the best times in my life, really, was going to school,” said student Barry Tyrone.

It’s one of the reasons he returned to a college campus. This time, the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“This time I think I’m taking breakdancing. All I want to learn is 15 seconds of a move and I’ll be really happy,” Tyrone continued.

He’s enrolled as a student through the Na Kupuna Program, which is available at most UH campuses.

“The goal for the Na Kupuna Program is to create an opportunity and pathway for our seniors in our community, our retired community, and allow them to come back to higher education,” said Racquel Raneses, who’s with the Na Kapuna Program.

“I would say after a couple of classes, i just kind of fall into it,” added Tyrone.

According to Graduate Assistant Program Coordinator Raquel Raneses, this gives kupuna an opporrtunity to sign up for any undergraduate class.

They can take up to two courses a semester with the faculty’s approval. Currently, more than 200 people are enrolled.

“It’s really to instill this idea of lifelong learning whatever your life experience has been, whatever your profession was,” Raneses said.

Tyrone, who is turning 78 years old next week, is in his fourth year at UH. His only regret? Not starting this program sooner.

“I’m happy when I’m learning and that’s what it’s all about for me and I just enjoy it,” he added.

The Na Kupuna Program is open to Hawaii residents 60 and older. If you’d like more information, you can check out their website.