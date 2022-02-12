Kupuna Life: What to do before, during, after a doctors appointment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Going to a doctor’s appointment can sometimes leave individuals with more questions than answers.

Experts like Dr. Amy Rhine, the medical director for MDX Hawaii, want patients to remember, “the goal is to keep you happy and healthy at home as long as possible.”

MDX Hawaii provides care coordination to Humana and UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage patients.

Rhine said that it’s important for kupuna to have a primary care physician.

“Your PCP should be someone you can go to at least once a year to discuss challenges you’re facing, medications, they’re the ones to go to if you’re feeling ill, they’re the ones that can advocate for you and get to higher levels of care,” explained Rhine.

After kupunas find a doctor they are comfortable with, they can prepare for their visit.

Rhine said, “Write down any questions you have, any signs or symptoms you’ve been feeling, so you don’t forget when you get in front of that doctor.”

It is important for kupuna to remember all the medication they are taking. But not only should they make a list, Rhine said, “bring the actual bottles in so the physician can go through the medications, the dosages, the frequencies, some of the medications you may get from someone other than your primary care physicians.”

Dr. Rhine also advises kupuna to bring a friend or family member, who can be their eyes and ears. Bringing an extra person can be helpful because they can write down notes which allow the patient to pay full attention to their physician.

For those who are visiting a doctor virtually, Rhine said, “make sure you understand how to log in. Seek help if you don’t, if you have a family member, especially a younger family member, maybe they can be an advocate during the visit and help you with that.”

Patients can also find a new doctor if they don’t feel satisfied or comfortable with the one they have.

“They’re here to serve you, that’s the goal so it should be a visit you look forward to every year,” Rhine said.