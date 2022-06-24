HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be an Inaugural Statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee competition beginning on Saturday, July 9.

There will be four in-person competitions (one on each of the four major islands) and one virtual competition held via Zoom at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In-person public competitions are as follows:



Oahu – Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. at Aliʻiolani Elementary School in Kaimuki

Hawaii Island – Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. at the Hilo Elks Lodge

Maui – Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. at Puʻunēnē School in Kahului

Kauai – Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Lihue Neighborhood Center

Age categories will be split into sections of three:



• Category 1: Seniors 60 to 69 years of age

• Category 2: Seniors 70 to 79 years of age

• Category 3: Seniors 80 years of age and above

The grand prize winner will receive a pair of roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. There will also be giveaways of a 5-day/4-night stay for two people at the California Hotel in Las Vegas along with other prizes.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Hawaii residents must be 60 years old to participate and the registration deadline is July 5. The cost to participate is a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can register here.