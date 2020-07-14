Kupuna hours announced for July at Kauai County DMV

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Starting Wednesday, the County of Kauai will be offering Kupuna hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The Kupuna hours will include residents ages 65 and over.

Kupuna hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Thursday, through the month of July as a pilot program.

During these special hours for Kupuna, no appointments will be needed as customers will be seen on a first-come first-served basis. However, Kupuna are advised to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m.

However, road testing will not be offered during these dedicated hours.

All other customers will be seen by appointment only.

A reminder for the general public, the Kauai County DMV has recently started an online appointment scheduling system. Appointments can be made online here.

The Kauai County DMV is practicing social distancing guidelines and masks will be required for entry and service.