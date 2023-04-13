HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s official. Kūpuna who are on a fixed income can now start signing up to live at a new, affordable senior rental community.

Construction on “Halewaiolu Senior Residences”, located in downtown Honolulu, is expected to be completed in the late summer to early autumn. Residents are expected to be able to move in by September.

The community is set to feature 155 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The rents will range from $735 to $2,300. These prices do not necessarily include utilities, but utility allowances will be provided.

“This is actually a piece of the puzzle of everything we wanted to do down here in Chinatown. It’s an important piece because with it not only comes a great place to live, but hopefully safety, access to conveniences within the building itself,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The units will include air conditioning. The facility will also have a computer lab for residents to use. There will also be two activity rooms, a private outdoor dog park and a community garden.

Kūpuna who are aged 62 years of age and older who are interested can start signing up for the lottery.

The Honolulu City Council weighed in on the construction of these much needed housing options for local kūpuna.

They indicated that under the leadership of Chair Waters, HSR was approved by the Council because it will serve our kūpuna who are on fixed incomes.

“Our kūpuna deserve to age with dignity and security, and this housing project will provide them with a safe and comfortable place to call home. It is our kuleana to ensure that our kūpuna have access to affordable housing, and this project is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” explained Chair Waters.

Chair Waters went on to thank everyone who ensured this project moved forward.

“Mahalo to all those involved in making this vision a reality, and I look forward to seeing our kūpuna thrive in this new community,” said Chair Waters.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who represents Chinatown and Downtown-Honolulu added his comments on the importance of this project.

“Projects like this one are integral to revitalizing Chinatown,” said Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam. “Halewaiolu Senior Residences will provide a beautiful rental community for 150 of our parents, our grandparents – our kūpuna.”