HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received an emergency phone call around 9 a.m. regarding an auto accident near the Foodland Supermarket at the Waipio Shopping Center.

According to HFD, a small SUV had crashed through the protective bollard and into Dave’s Ice Cream shop.

The driver was a 70-year-old female and had three other passengers in the car. HFD said all occupants including the driver had declined medical treatment from EMS and that no one inside the shop was injured.

HFD also said that the vehicle was removed from the shop by a tow truck around 9:45 p.m.