Hawaii woman shares secret to long life on her 104th birthday The Plaza at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than a year apart from family, a Hawaii woman celebrated a special birthday with family and friends.

While the last year was tough, it was just another bump in the road for well-traveled Violet Yonenaka who turned 104 years old on Tuesday.

The Plaza Assisted Living at Punchbowl held a very special celebration for the long-time resident as she celebrated her big milestone on June 1.

There was a big cake, balloons and all of her closest friends and family were there.

Violet’s family says she loves being independent and spending time with her friends during her spare time.

“Where she met really good friends [at The Plaza] and at one point she had a ‘hanafuda’ gang that she would always, they would always get together and share shanks and play ‘hanafuda,'” said Alison Ibara-Kawabe, Violet’s niece.

Violet has lived at The Plaza since 2005.

Her secret to long life? Lots of ice cream.