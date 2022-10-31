“There are about 100,000 people in Hawaii that’s affected by Alzheimer’s. 30,000 with the disease itself, and about 70,000 patients here in Hawaii that are caretakers,” says Dr. Kore Liow, Principal Investigator at the Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience.

Dr. Kore Liow is the principal investigator at Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience where exciting advancements against Alzheimer’s are being made.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You



“What’s really exciting in the last two years is the availability of what we call disease modifying drug that could potentially slow the cognitive decline or reverse the process of Alzheimer’s dementia. So this is truly an exciting time for us,” says Dr. Liow.

So what does this mean for people who are living with Alzheimer’s and their families?

“We have research studies for patients already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or the early stages of what we call mild cognitive impairment. But we also have studies that are very important and aimed at patients that have yet to have any memory loss but have significant risk factors. For example, a strong family history. Our Hawaii patients are so important because not only do we want to recruit patients from around the world because Hawaii has very unique patients in terms of Native Hawaiians and Asian populations. This is so important, genetic genotypes that our research is looking for,” says Dr. Liow.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a great way to meet support groups and other caregivers going through the same challenges in fighting this disease and the money raised goes a long way to finding a cure.

To sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.

You can also check out Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience for more information.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This one way or another affects someone that we know or someone who is caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. I really encourage viewers to be a part of this important event. We’re working towards a cure. I believe a cure is coming, Hopefully in the next 10 years or so. So never give up hope. Don’t hesitate to draw from the support of the community, social workers, Alzheimer’s Association support groups. Don’t hesitate to lean on each other because this is a time when you really need each other. Most important, not to give up hope,” says Dr. Liow.