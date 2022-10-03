“Nature for me is very calming and relaxing. I love hiking and even teach my grandkids from an early age. I’m taking them out on hikes because I want them to start experiencing that early on,” says Lei Rol, NAMI Walk Manger.

Lei Rol is the NAMI Walk Manager and understands the challenges of being a caregiver, providing years of love and support to her parents.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“My dad was a real health-conscious person. He taught us about eating healthy. He also taught us how to be kind and respectful to people. He was a hardworking man and I just miss him,” says Rol.

Being a caregiver also taught Rol an important lesson.

“I’m not Superwoman. I don’t want that title. I don’t think it’s honorable. Eventually I burned out,” says Rol.

She realized the importance of self-care.

“I rely on my faith for encouragement and support. I love fishing. It’s a very mindfulness activity where you just focus in the moment on fishing and casting it out there. If you catch a fish that’s better yet,” laughs Rol.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

She’s hoping that everyone will come out for Saturday’s walk.

“I am so grateful and thankful that I get to talk about my story to other people. I suffered and experienced burnout, anxiety, insomnia, panic attacks. I want people to know that they’re not alone. If they’re feeling the same thing, they’re not alone and there is hope and there is help. Like I said, you can’t have that Superman or Superwoman mentality because it’s only going to hold for so long. October 8 is also my birthday! So, I can’t think of a better thing to do for my birthday than to be within the community and just walking for mental health,” says Rol.