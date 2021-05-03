Kupuna Caregiver: UH Women’s Soccer Coach Puts Best Foot Forward

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH women’s soccer head coach Michele Nagamine is passionate on and off the field.

Her grandmother Doris recently celebrated her 95th birthday and continues to inspire.

“She has a true appreciation for life and has worked so hard her entire life to provide for her family. And she’s still doing that to this day at 95 years old. Happy 95th birthday grandma,” cheers Nagamine.

The pandemic has been a blessing for Nagamine even though it disrupted the Wahine soccer season.

“It’s been good for me because it forced me to kind of slow down and focus on the things that are truly important. Just the quality of life every day and spending time with family,” says Nagamine.

“I’m so grateful and so blessed that Michele is my caregiver. She’s full of energy every day. No problem is a problem for her. She takes such good care of me and wheels me all over in my wheelchair. She’s there for me all the time and I’m so grateful. I love her very much,” says Grandmother Doris Nagamine.

Grandma also loves to eat.

“When I had my open-heart surgery, it was a good thing because my doctor said no dairy products. I was so happy because I don’t eat those things. I like Japanese meals. Miso butterfish is my go-to,” says Grandma Doris.

“I think that’s what the most important lesson that I’ve learned through this pandemic. You have a choice of how you want to look at the situation. That is entirely up to you. The situation that you’re in is something you can’t control. You can’t control health issues and getting older. Understanding that it’s not a burden but a blessing. That she’s 95 and still here. Uncle Paul is sitting on the couch, mom and dad are doing well. Some people look at caregiving as a burden, but they need to flip the switch on that. You still have someone you love in your life and they’re around, that’s a blessing,” says Nagamine.