Kupuna Caregiver: Senior Companion Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “It’s awesome! Just listening to them because they inspire you to be what you are,” says Lovyna Maynes, Senior Companion.

Lovyna Maynes or “Lou” as she’s known, has been part of the State’s Senior Companion Program. It’s a program that her husband secretly signed her up for.

“He says I got it. And I go what do you mean you got it? Ma I signed you up. So I said what for? He said you’d like this job. This is the thing you do all the time with people. I go really? What did I do,” smiles Maynes.

It’s been a match made in heaven because Lou loves spending time with our kupuna, like 89 year old Virginia Vance.

“She’s interesting, keeps me good company, she’s big hearted and kind. She likes to listen and she has a lot of patience too,” says Virginia Vance.

“I’m just a listener. Many times she makes me laugh, she beats me at hanafuda and she’s good at it. Many times whatever we do, we just enjoy just what we’re talking about. And that’s how it should be. Just enjoy it and don’t think your day is wasted because it’s not,” says Maynes.

Lou has seven companions that she cares for. Besides taking Virginia to tai chi classes and other activities at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center, she also teaches an arts and crafts class there with her husband Douglas. She’s also forgiven her husband for secretly signing her up as a senior companion.

“I think he did the right thing because he knows that I’m very open to people. I never thought I would enjoy it but I’ve been here for 5 years now. I do this because its keeps me happy,” smiles Maynes.

If you’re interested in becoming a senior companion, click here.