Kupuna Caregiver: Never Give Up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ken Takeya has been caring for his wife Charlotte for 16 years. He also runs a support group for other caregivers. His best advice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One thing caregivers, especially people when first starting out, never refuse help from anyone no matter how small or trivial it may seem,” says Takeya.

Whether it is hiring a caregiver, having someone go to Costco or the grocery store to get essentials, Takeya says always have a plan and write it down, meal prep for a week, and take care of yourself physically and mentally.

“Take short breaks when your loved one is sleeping. You will get tired and frustrated and that’s okay because it will happen no matter what. That’s a fact of life,” says Takeya.

When we first met Takeya some two years ago, he showed us pictures of Charlotte’s love of horses and rock and roll music. And during this stay-at-home mandate, music is more important than ever.

“We have CDs that are on constantly of music from our time which is a hundred years ago. But she responds to it a lot because it’s familiar to her. Because of the situation, I try not to leave the house too often. So I go out in the yard and do certain things in the yard, I walk the dog. Our dog loves this because he gets to go out more than normal,” laughs Takeya.

Through it all, Takeya continues to keep his promise.

“One of the things we always talk about when I get her to walk is we’re not going to give up and she nods her head. The only time that you fail is when you give up, so don’t give up,” says Takeya.