Kupuna Caregiver: Millennial Leaves NYC To Care For Grandma

“She loves when I play Amazing Grace,” says Ruth Miyamoto.

Miyamoto has been playing the cello since middle school.

“I went to Kawananakoa Middle and that’s where I started playing the cello. That was something I loved to do with my friends, and I went to school for that,” says Miyamoto.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Miyamoto continued playing the cello in college in Boston and she eventually moved to New York City to work at a prestigious violin workshop.

“That’s going to be my biggest challenge is setting something up and making a business for myself. And being able to do that alongside my granny,” says Miyamoto.

According to AARP, one in four caregivers are now Millennials. Miyamoto made the life changing decision at just 30-years young to leave New York to care for her 97-year-old grandmother.

“It was really difficult. I saw myself being in New York longer. Maybe at least 5 years or maybe more. It could have been a long time. My favorite memory would be playing pool with my friends. I was in a pool league, so I played a lot of pool. That’s where I met and made all of my friends and really close friends there. But it’s important to take care of your family too and that really comes first to me,” says Miyamoto.

Miyamoto takes granny for walks, cooks her meals, and helps her clean up the yard.

“I always wondered as a kid how come she has to come out here every day. Can’t she just come out here once a week? Now that I’m back and picking up leaves, you really have to come out here every day. The leaves fall off the trees every day,” laughs Miyamoto.

Miyamoto has seen a difference since being back with grandma improving every day.

“Family is the one thing that’s always going to be there for you. There are so many lessons you can learn in loving one another. I think those are the best lessons that you can take away from life. If you guys out there have grandparents and parents, my best advice is to take care of them and just show them the love that they showed you. Pay it forward,” says Miyamoto.