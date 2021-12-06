Kupuna Caregiver: Just Dance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Just love to move my body. It became my most fluid form of expression,” says Evan Kharrazi, Caregiver Health Club App Founder.

Evan Kharrazi started dancing from age of 3-years old. He was in high school preparing for his audition at The Juilliard School in New York when mom delivered the news.

“My mom entered the school and said one, our house got robbed and two, I have breast cancer,” recalls Kharrazi.

Kharrazi’s dance career took a backseat to family obligations. He had already been a lifelong caregiver to his brother’s battle with cystic fibrosis, his mother’s breast cancer and then, dad’s brain cancer.

“During COVID, I actually lost my job in the hotel industry and it kind of started my own health journey again. At that point I came across this idea of building an app for caregivers specifically to experience self-care anytime, anywhere,” says Kharrazi.

He also rediscovered his passion for dance.

“If there was a silver lining to COVID and I believe it, it allowed me to get back to what I love to do. The biggest lesson is that we need to slow down and take a breath because something as simple as 5 minutes of self-care can truly change your day,” says Kharrazi.

From meditation, to dancing and cooking, the Caregiver Health Club App offers over 30 hours of video content. It also offers nutrition coaching.

“It provides meal plans, blood sugar control, emotional eating guidance and so on. Our most recent initiative to reach more people is to teach the National Diabetes Prevention Program thru the app,” says Kharrazi.

Kharrazi’s goal is to help 10,000 caregivers.

“This is not just something that happens at a later age. I’ve been exposed to let’s say the marathon of caregiving. That’s why I think it’s so critical with this growing population of caregivers, especially younger caregivers to make time for yourself. For me, moving even with my eyes closed or dancing with no one watching in my room will bring me back to my best self. And we need to be our best selves when we care for others,” says Kharrazi.

To view the Caregiver Health Club App, view https://caregiverhealthclub.passion.io/