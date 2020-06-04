Kupuna Caregiver: Family Affair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “She really doesn’t see her self as anyone elderly. I would say she keeps a very young mind,” says daughter Eileen Clarke.

At 99 years old, Shizue Ishihara continues to live life. When we first met her last year, her three daughters Linda, Sandi and Eileen took mom to all kinds of activities.

“Well, the holoholo-ing did not go very far because she needs to be quarantined so that’s pretty hard,” says daughter Sandi Shibata.

The three daughters have made it work during the pandemic saying communication is key.

“Initially it was really difficult. We had our challenges because we really weren’t on the same page. It took us several weeks to talk it out in discussions, sometimes heated, but finally coming to terms on the same page,” says daughter Linda Oka.

And they had to be on schedule because mom was recently released from the hospital.

“Absolutely we needed to be super vigilant because at 99 years old, my mom is in the high risk group,” says Oka.

But they continue to keep mom busy.

“She likes to the do jigsaw puzzles, she likes to sing karaoke and she likes to be around people. But the most important thing is, she loves to eat,” laughs Shibata.

“So here she is in a wheelchair and I’m pushing her. We both have masks. She holds on to my dog Princess while I hold Dutchess the bulldog. I know we make a really strange family walking around Whole Foods in the Kakaako area,” laughs Clarke.

“The good thing is I have a lanai so she goes out there and she says good morning to the world. She says how beautiful Hawaii is and this is the best place to live,” says Shibata.