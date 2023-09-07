HONOLULU (KHON2) — As a caregiver for an aging loved one, it’s important for them to stay happy and healthy to maintain brain fitness. And it’s important for the caregiver as well.

Sarah Lock is AARP’s expert on brain health. She was recently in Hawaii to share the six pillars of brain health.

Lock fsaid the top three things you can do right now to make a difference in your brain health. Number one is getting better sleep.

“Seven to eight hours doesn’t have to be all at one time. It can be throughout the day. But getting a little bit of sleep is incredibly transforming,” said Sarah Lenz Lock, AARP, Senior Vice President for Policy & Brain Health.

The other pillar is exercise.

“If you can only do one thing, exercising, any kind of movement helps,” said Lock.

And the third thing you can do right now, eating a heart and brain-healthy diet.

“Choosing a heart-healthy diet with leafy greens and fish,” said Lock. “And in Hawaii, the capital of the world’s best fish is a terrific place to eat your fish and omega-three fatty acids.”

The other three pillars — be social, engage your brain with cognitive stimulating activities, and reduce stress.

It is important, even as a caregiver, to be aware of brain health.

“If you don’t take time for yourself, to sleep, to exercise and eat right, you’re not going to be there for the ones who need you,” said Lock.

So take some time for yourself and you’ll come back rested and rejuvenated to be an even better caregiver for those who you love.

Click here for AARP’s brain games.