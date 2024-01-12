HONOLULU (KHON2) — Caregiving comes in many forms. In this segment of Kupuna Caregiver, it’s giving care through food and we spoke with a couple who shared how a change in diet has made a life-changing difference.

Mala Lange said the motivation to learn to cook vegetarian was simple: to prevent her husband Len from having to go on dialysis.

“He was so terrified of the word alone, and at that time, that day, it was such a shocking thing to hear that word,” said Mala.

Diagnosed with stage four kidney disease, she made an overnight decision to change their diet.

“When this came up 11 years ago, I took on the job of being the caregiver for lens kidneys. I took that job. And I decided, look, I don’t want to lose my husband so fast,” said Mala.

Mala wrote a book sharing her caregiving story and her best recipes because she’s passionate about helping others.

“Because Len is a good sou chef. He’ll have clean or chop or whatever. But cooking? No. And so I figured if he had to cook, make simple recipes that he can follow,” said Mala. “Now the trick here is how to wrap this up. I put a pinch of salt and this is just black pepper.”

“So fold it in half and then you start holding it around like that,” explained Mala.

“We’ll give it 375 for 25-20 to 25 minutes depending on how much you have in there. And that’s it,” Mala continued to explain. “Spices, love and herbs. And please don’t let your spices go outdated. They will not taste good.”

Mala also recommends planning meals ahead and balancing vegetable protein, carbs and a variety of vegetables to keep the dishes interesting and nourishing.

Mala admits the change was a challenge and takes time to make it a way of life. But 11 years after the diagnosis Len is dialysis and medicine-free.