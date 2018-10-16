What is Kupuna Caregiver?

Caring for a loved one can be a 24/7 responsibility. Caregiving can bring great joy but it can also take an enormous toll on those who find themselves in this role. Caregivers report higher levels of psychological stress. Stress can affect physical and psychological health. Caregiving over an extended period of time can lead to fatigue, exhaustion, depression, hypertension and lack of motivation. Self-care must be a top priority when caring for someone else. Caregivers must take care of themselves and sustain their own health in order to care for their loved ones. Kupuna Caregiver stories air on KHON2 in WakeUp2day the 1st Monday of every month.