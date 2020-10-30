New pole installation to close section of Kunia Road on Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Portions of Kunia Road will be closed on Monday, Nov. 2, to allow Hawaiian Electric (HECO) crews to install a new pole as part of ongoing efforts to improve reliability in the area.

The right northbound lane from Schofield Barracks’ Lyman Gate to Wilikina Drive is expected to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

HECO says at some point during the work, traffic in both directions will be stopped twice for approximately five-to-ten minutes while cables are installed to stabilize the new pole.

Motorists can expect to see traffic cones, flagmen and special duty police in the area to help redirect traffic.

