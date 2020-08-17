Kunia brush fire prompts multiple road closures

KUNIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire along Kunia Road, Sunday, Aug. 16.
Though details surrounding the fire are limited, police have closed Kaukonahua Road at Wilikina and Thompson Corner, and on Kunia Road at Anonui Road and Kunia Road at Lyman Gate.
