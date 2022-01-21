Kumu Kahua Theatre shares how you can win $100 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s still time to submit to this month’s Go Try PlayWrite, a monthly writing contest presented by Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press.

The stakes are bigger than ever this year, with the $100 prize and subscription to Bamboo Ridge.

“We started the monthly contest in August 2021, so it is pretty new,” said Donna Blanchard, Managing Director at Kumu Kahua Theatre. “Go Try PlayWrite was another activity borne out of the pandemic as a way to keep our artists moving forward and engaged with us and Bamboo Ridge, as well as our artists.”

People must submit a 5-page monologue or 10-page scene based on the monthly prompt.

“We’re also adding another layer by having some of our actors present winning pieces — those can be seen on our YouTube channel,” Blanchard said.

The prompt for this month is: A police officer catches a grandparent teaching their grandkid(s) to pop illegal firecrackers.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 31. Click here to see previous prompts and a performance of one of the winning monologues.

All entries must be written in traditional play format. Instructions can be found on their website.