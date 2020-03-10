Kula woman arrested, charged with Kahului crash that killed 19-year-old

Maui Police have arrested a Kula woman related to a crash in Kahului on June 23, 2019. Twenty-three-year-old Lynsey Jio was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

In the early morning of Sunday, June 23, 2019 Jio was traveling south on Kuihelani Highway in the wrong lane. Jio’s Subaru Forester collided head-on into a 2003 Honda Civic carrying 19-year-old Hannah Brown of Wailuku. Brown died at the scene. Jio was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Jio has been charged with manslaughter, drunk driving, excessive speeding and reckless driving. Her bail has been set at $100,000.