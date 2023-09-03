HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Upcountry area is starting to move along with the rebuilding phase.

However, there are still some obstacles.

Thank goodness for community support because it’s truly been paramount in this clean up effort. EPA signs all around the area said hazardous waste has been cleared and now heavy machinery is coming in, but water is still an issue and unemployment too.

Heavy machinery on Kulalani is a sign of moving ahead – but many Upcountry residents feel like they’re still falling behind, especially the hundreds who have been under a water advisory for three weeks now.

“Water valves and pipes and tanks can be damaged and broken after a wildfire or chemicals, smoke, soot, and plastic pieces can get sucked into them and be dragged around the piping network,” said Andrew Whelton a professor of civil environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University.

Whelton was brought in by the county to help.

The chemicals that most people find after these type of disasters with lack of use, are things called disinfectant byproduct.

Several residents have showed these results.

With dichloromethane detected ranging from less than one to four parts per billion, the level of dichloromethane in water that would cause you to get sick immediately is about 10,000 parts per billion and why that matters is because the level the U.S. EPA said will cause cancer at 70 years of exposure every day, would be five parts per billion.

Whelton said typically 80-100 weekly tests were done in Paradise to see if the water was clean when he left Maui late last week.

He said officials were doing about 30 weekly tests.

“Support the utility and agencies to hurry up and conduct the water testing so that potentially the advisories can be minimized so they may end up shrinking the advisory area and lifting it in certain parts of the communities that we’re not impacted that much,” Whelton continued

The water has directly impacted Kula Lodge, who said they’ve had to lay off staff. They also added the health department won’t allow them to cook hot meals without food-grade safe water.

Some tell me they’ve either been denied unemployment to received the minimum 300 per week.

A hui has formed at Kula Lodge where clean water is available for residents.

The non profit ka Ka Ike Mau Loa O Ke Kai Hohonu flew in from Oahu to help a former classmate and is now starting a kupuna outreach, to see what else is needed, including mental health.

“If we can get people knocking on doors boots on the ground and talking to them, we can see what kind of help they need whether it’s green waste removal, water delivery, or mental health, trying to point them in the right direction and help out as much as possible,” said Joe Banks, Ka Ike Mau Loa O Ke Kai Hohonu Co-founder.