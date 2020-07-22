Kukuiula Small Boat Harbor loading dock closed for repairs

COURTESY: DLNR

KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The boat ramp loading dock at Kukuiula Small Boat Harbor is closed pending repairs on Kauai.

Officials say the support beams for the structure are failing causing the pier to sag.

The launch ramp remains open until repairs begin in October.

