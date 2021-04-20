Kukio Bay, Kua Bay closed following reports of possible shark attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kukio Bay and Kua Bay were closed following reports of a possible shark attack in the North Kona District.

It happened Tuesday morning.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the area after reports came in that a woman, who was swimming 500-feet from shore, encountered a shark in the water.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time, but she was taken to North Hawaii Medical Center for treatment.

The area will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The Hawaii Island Fire Department is expected to conduct an aerial survey Wednesday morning to determine if any closed beaches can be reopened.