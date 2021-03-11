Kuhio Highway to remain closed after landslide blocks major roadway

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced it will maintain closures on Kuhio Highway on the north shore of Kauai after a landslide blocked the roadway.

Both lanes of Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Hill are closed before Hanalei Bridge.

A single lane of Kuhio Highway at mile marker 4.5 near Waikoko is also impacted.

The highway is expected to remain closed until HDOT can safely assess and stabilize the slopes. Ongoing rainfall has made it unsafe to conduct the assessments and repairs needed to reopen the lanes at this time.

Rocks and dirt continue to come down at the Hanalei Hill location.

HDOT says a 15 ton weight restriction will be in place at Hanalei Hill after it is able to be reopened.