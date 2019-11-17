Kuhio Highway closed near Hanalei Bridge as Flash Flood Warning remains in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 6:26 a.m., emergency management reported that Kuhio Highway remains closed and impassable at the Hanalei River Bridge and in Wainiha near Powerhouse Road.

As a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai remains in effect until 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Due to heavy rain anticipated throughout the night, motorists are advised that Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge could be closed for an extended period of time.

Ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution.

For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 241-1725. Please do not call Kaua’i police 911 unless you have an emergency.

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.

Video below of lightning on Kauai. Courtesy Maverick Bristol.