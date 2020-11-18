Kuhio Grille has Thanksgiving Day Meals available for order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re still looking for a Thanksgiving meal to order, Kuhio Grille is offering theirs for $18.99. The meal doesn’t just include the bird but mashed potatoes, stuffing, a ham steak, yams, cranberry jelly, rolls and pumpkin pie. Give them a call at (808) 959-2336 to order your meal.

