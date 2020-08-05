Kūhiō Beach surfboard lockers reopen to the public after February fire

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) is reopening the surfboard locker at Kūhiō Beach. The locker was promptly closed back in late February following a 2-alarm fire.

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]

DES announced surfboard locker applications are currently being accepted with priority given to returning renters until August 31. DES will issue lockers to new renters. If no lockers are available, new renters will be placed on a wait-list on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rental move in will begin on August 5.

“Waikīkī has some of our island’s most popular beaches and surf breaks. These surfboard lockers are extremely helpful for the people whose favorite surf spots front Waikīkī Beach. I’m glad the city provides this convenience to our residents,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Surfing is an excellent way of getting exercise and relieving stress, all while staying physically distanced from other people in the water. Mahalo to our Department of Enterprise Services, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Facility Maintenance, and Department of Design and Construction for their hard work repairing and reopening these lockers.”

Applications are required for all renters, both new and returning. For returning renters affected by the fire, locker fees will be waived until December 31. DES says that Renters will not be guaranteed the same locker prior to the fire.

After an application has been processed and accepted, DES will notify the renter via email with their move-in date and assigned locker number. This process may take one to two weeks.

Due to COVID-19 requirements, renters must make an appointment to drop off their paperwork and lock. All locks must be delivered in an open state and without a key or combination.

Portions of the locker area are blocked to allow repair work to be done at the Moana Surfrider.

Interested renters are advised to review the following documents:

· Application

· Move In Instructions

· Surfboard Locker Policies and Procedures

· Waiver of Rental Fee Agreement

To schedule an appointment, please visit Appointments.

Applications and instructions are available at honolulu.gov/DES.