Kuana Torres Kahele to perform 5 themed shows at Blue Note Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blue Note Hawaii has announced a five-show residency by award-winning musician Kuana Torres Kahele.
Each show will be themed, featuring different guest artists and dancers.
A popup designer will also be available at the Blue Note gift shop.
To abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, only 25 tables per show will be sold.
Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Hawaiian 105 Presents
Kuana Torres Kahele Residency
Shows start at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
Doors at 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Tickets: $35 Premium / $25 Loge & Bar Area
MAY 1, SATURDAY: MAY DAY
- Guest hula: Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine, Leimomi Ho and Leina‘ala Pavoa Jardin
- Designer popup: Manaola
JUNE 3, THURSDAY: LEO KI‘EKI‘E FALSETTO FAVORITES
- Guest star: Kaiolohia Funes Smith known as “The Songbird of Hana”
- Guest hula: Miss Aloha Hula Kapua Dalire Moe
- Designer popup: Kini Zamora
JULY 18, SUNDAY: TAHITIAN NIGHT
- Guest dancers: Iokia, Theresa Ramento, Tiana Liufau & Miss Aloha Hula Mahealani Mika Solem
- Designer popup: Kula Kala O Kaua’i (Tahitian Pearl Jewelry)
AUGUST 27, FRIDAY: FATHER & SON HULA NIGHT
- Guest hula: Kaleo & Kalala Trinidad, ‘Iliahi and Justin Paredes
- Designer popup: Kahulale‘a
SEPTEMBER 9, THURSDAY: KUANA’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
- Special guest: Robert Cazimero
- Designer popup: Manuheali‘i