Kuana Torres Kahele to perform 5 themed shows at Blue Note Hawaii

FILE — From the short film LAVA producer Andrea Warren, signers Napua Greig and Kuana Torres-Kahele and director Jim Murphy attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out” at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Courtesy: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blue Note Hawaii has announced a five-show residency by award-winning musician Kuana Torres Kahele.

Each show will be themed, featuring different guest artists and dancers.

A popup designer will also be available at the Blue Note gift shop.

To abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, only 25 tables per show will be sold.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Hawaiian 105 Presents

Kuana Torres Kahele Residency

Shows start at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Doors at 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35 Premium / $25 Loge & Bar Area

MAY 1, SATURDAY: MAY DAY

Guest hula: Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine, Leimomi Ho and Leina‘ala Pavoa Jardin

Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine, Leimomi Ho and Leina‘ala Pavoa Jardin Designer popup: Manaola

JUNE 3, THURSDAY: LEO KI‘EKI‘E FALSETTO FAVORITES

Guest star: Kaiolohia Funes Smith known as “The Songbird of Hana”

Kaiolohia Funes Smith known as “The Songbird of Hana” Guest hula: Miss Aloha Hula Kapua Dalire Moe

Miss Aloha Hula Kapua Dalire Moe Designer popup: Kini Zamora

JULY 18, SUNDAY: TAHITIAN NIGHT

Guest dancers: Iokia, Theresa Ramento, Tiana Liufau & Miss Aloha Hula Mahealani Mika Solem

Iokia, Theresa Ramento, Tiana Liufau & Miss Aloha Hula Mahealani Mika Solem Designer popup: Kula Kala O Kaua’i (Tahitian Pearl Jewelry)

AUGUST 27, FRIDAY: FATHER & SON HULA NIGHT

Guest hula: Kaleo & Kalala Trinidad, ‘Iliahi and Justin Paredes

Kaleo & Kalala Trinidad, ‘Iliahi and Justin Paredes Designer popup: Kahulale‘a

SEPTEMBER 9, THURSDAY: KUANA’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION