Kuana Torres Kahele to perform 5 themed shows at Blue Note Hawaii

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE — From the short film LAVA producer Andrea Warren, signers Napua Greig and Kuana Torres-Kahele and director Jim Murphy attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out” at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
(Courtesy: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blue Note Hawaii has announced a five-show residency by award-winning musician Kuana Torres Kahele.  

Each show will be themed, featuring different guest artists and dancers.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A popup designer will also be available at the Blue Note gift shop.

To abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, only 25 tables per show will be sold.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Hawaiian 105 Presents 
Kuana Torres Kahele Residency 
Shows start at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
Doors at 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Tickets: $35 Premium / $25 Loge & Bar Area

MAY 1, SATURDAY: MAY DAY

  • Guest hula: Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine, Leimomi Ho and Leina‘ala Pavoa Jardin
  • Designer popup: Manaola 

JUNE 3, THURSDAY: LEO KI‘EKI‘E FALSETTO FAVORITES

  • Guest star: Kaiolohia Funes Smith known as “The Songbird of Hana”
  • Guest hula: Miss Aloha Hula Kapua Dalire Moe
  • Designer popup: Kini Zamora

JULY 18, SUNDAY: TAHITIAN NIGHT

  • Guest dancers: Iokia, Theresa Ramento, Tiana Liufau & Miss Aloha Hula Mahealani Mika Solem
  • Designer popup: Kula Kala O Kaua’i (Tahitian Pearl Jewelry) 

AUGUST 27, FRIDAY: FATHER & SON HULA NIGHT

  • Guest hula: Kaleo & Kalala Trinidad, ‘Iliahi and Justin Paredes
  • Designer popup: Kahulale‘a 

SEPTEMBER 9, THURSDAY: KUANA’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

  • Special guest: Robert Cazimero  
  • Designer popup: Manuheali‘i 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories