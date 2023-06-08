HONOLULU (KHON2) – Can you believe it?

It was 1993 when Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, the first one, came out and hit the screens.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fast forward 30 years later, here we are.

Kualoa Ranch continues to be this destination.

Of course, everyone knows that Jurassic Park was filmed here, at least portions of it.

But one interesting thing to celebrate this 30-year anniversary of Jurassic Park, Kualoa Ranch is actually selling some special LEGO sets that are depicting and celebrating this 30-year milestone.

So, to find out more about what is taking place, we are here with Sidney Okamoto who is the Retail Store Manager.

Tell us a little bit about what Kualoa Ranch is doing to celebrate this, especially about these Legos.

“Its all of my world’s. The favorite things of my world colliding all at the same time,” said Okamoto.

“So, its LEGO. We are an authorized sellers of Lego sets at Kualoa Ranch, and it is the 30th anniversary of the movie, so they came out 5 exclusive sets that is targeted at the first movie,” said Okamoto.

What are each of these sets depicting?

“So, we have the visitor’s center. There is the brachiosaurus with a jeep. There is Dennis Nedry with his jeep. There is a velociraptor escape; and then, there is a Ford Explorer set,” said Okamoto.

“If you buy a kit, you can also buy a challenge core for $10; but the ranch is also giving away a tour for four,” added Okamoto.

Well, that is interesting; and we will have a little bit more information on that.

But you know, when we think of Kualoa Ranch, of course, Jurassic Park is topping our list in terms of what has been filmed here; but there have been many films that have been filmed here.

So, to find out more about this, we are here with Jason Morgan who is the Guest Experience Manager and 7th generation steward, Ella being the 8th generation.

But Jason, what are some of the other films that have captured this space as part of their movie?

“Yah, so, Jurassic Park really opened the flood gates to Hollywood; and since then, we have over 200 individual films, television shows, music videos, all sorts of different things, fashion shoots,” said Morgan.

“Things like Jumanji, 50 First Dates, Kong Skull Island, Lost was another one that filmed here for quite a while. So fortunate that we have been Hollywood’s backdrop here in Hawaii for a while,” added Morgan.

And what’s coming up next?

“I can’t talk about it; but you know, when Hollywood moves, we like to be there and ready for them,” said Morgan.

As mentioned, you are 7th generation, Ella being 8th generation, of your family being the stewards here at Kualoa Ranch.

I’m told 1850 was when you guys acquired this land.

But when we are especially speaking of films, how is filming and what your kuleana here are on this parcel of land, what is that relationship?

What are you guys doing here?

“So, I think it’s a successful integration of a lot of different efforts, filming being one of them, tours, activities, education, stewardship, agriculture, farming, ranching,” said Morgan.

“We are so fortunate. We have an amazing team here that makes this place magic for all the folks, whether its visitors from overseas or kamaaina who are coming here to have a good time with their family. So, we are stoked to be able to provide that for them,” added Morgan.

Well, thank you for all the work that you guys continue to do.

Here is what you need to know for that special giveaway.

From now until this Sunday at 5 p.m., you can go to the Instagram of Kualoa Ranch (@kualoaranch) and tag @khonnews on the 30th anniversary Jurassic Park post.

For all the information on Kualoa Ranch, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

They will then choose the winner from that point on; but you must go, again, to their Instagram and tag us.