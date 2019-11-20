Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Shopping tips

It’s no secret that the holidays can bring on the stress with all the hustle of purchasing the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

KHON2’s Kristy Tamashiro caught up with Diana Su-Niimi, Marketing Director at Pearlridge Center, for shopping tips to get you through the holiday grind.

Su-Niimi suggested visiting California Pizza Kitchen to score on gift cards that offer freebies. She also noted that the “take and bake” pizzas are a time saver because you can purchase them while running around buying gifts, go home and quickly have dinner ready after a long day of shopping.

When it comes to gift wrapping, you can visit stores like Sephora that offer gift boxes and bags for your purchases. Also, swing by The Blessed Life to receive free gift wrapping for your items from any store.

If you’re trying to avoid long lines at the register, Su-Niimi suggests stopping by stores like Express. The clothing store offers express checkout areas where a sales associate will assist you with you purchases away from any long lines at the main register.

Su-Niimi also suggests parking on rooftop areas at Pearlridge Center if you want to avoid driving around searching for a stall. Pearlridge Center also offers the monorail which makes navigating the shopping mall much easier.