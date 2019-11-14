Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Localizing Thanksgiving side dishes

The holidays are quickly approaching and before you know it, it’ll be time to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner! Avoid the stress and holiday blues by checking out these hacks from Executive Chef of Foodland Market, Keoni Chang.

Chef Chang showed us how to localize three traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

Instead of ordinary cranberry sauce, Chef Chang added his own local touch by sprinkling in li hing mui and adding fresh pineapples. Chef Chang also spruced up regular brussel sprouts by adding pipikaula and Maui onion to the dish. Then, the grand finale, the stuffing! Chef Chang added Portuguese sausage, Chinese parsley and a lot of butter to make his own version of local stuffing.