LIVE NOW /
Watch the KHON2 World Report live

Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Gift Wrapping

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Finding the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones is just half the battle. Now, it’s time to wrap all of them! The last thing you want to do during the holidays is stress about getting those presents wrapped nice and neat.

Leslie Nollie, owner of The Party Store at Ka Makana Ali’i, shared some gift wrapping hacks as Christmas quickly approaches.

Ran out of bows to top your presents? No problem! Nollie says you can you leftover wrapping paper to create your own customized bow.

Don’t have time to run to the store to grab a gift bag? Nollie suggests utilizing wrapping paper to make your own gift bag for those oddly-shaped presents.

  • DIY bow made with wrapping paper
  • Dress up bow with leftover ornaments!
  • DIY gift bag made with extra wrapping paper
  • Building the base of the DIY gift bag
  • Finished product of the DIY gift bag

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story