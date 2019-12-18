Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Gift Wrapping

Finding the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones is just half the battle. Now, it’s time to wrap all of them! The last thing you want to do during the holidays is stress about getting those presents wrapped nice and neat.

Leslie Nollie, owner of The Party Store at Ka Makana Ali’i, shared some gift wrapping hacks as Christmas quickly approaches.

Ran out of bows to top your presents? No problem! Nollie says you can you leftover wrapping paper to create your own customized bow.

Don’t have time to run to the store to grab a gift bag? Nollie suggests utilizing wrapping paper to make your own gift bag for those oddly-shaped presents.