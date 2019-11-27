Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Black Friday Tech Deals

If you’re itching to get your hands on some new televisions, iPads or smart home gear Best Buy is the place for you this Black Friday.

It’s no secret that dedicated shoppers have camped out in the past outside of Best Buy stores to score on door buster deals. Best Buy says it’s up to the consumers if they want to camp or not, but they do offer great deals all day long on both Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday.

Some of the deals you can score on this Black Friday at Best Buy includes Apple’s iPad, Mac Book Pro and iPad Pro, Sony’s noise cancelling headphones, Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon’s Fire TV.