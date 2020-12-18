KPD holds small ceremony for police recruits

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department held a small, socially distanced ceremony on Tuesday for its 93rd Police Recruit Class graduates.

The latest graduates were recognized in the company of their immediate household family members and a few of KPD’s commanders. Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami, who was a guest speaker, was also in attendance along with Kauai County Council Chair Arryl Kaneshiro, Kauai County Council Public Safety Chair Felicia Cowden and Kauai Police Commission Chair Roy Morita.

“Mahalo and congratulations to the 93rd KPD Recruit Class,” said Mayor Kawakami. “Choosing to put yourself before others is essential for the safety and well-being of our island. I commend the graduates and their families for their commitment and sacrifice to serve and protect our residents and visitors.”

“Today is an exciting day, not just for you because you are being sworn in as police officers, but also for your families and for me as the Police Chief. One of the greatest honors bestowed upon me is to present you with your badge and swear you in. The badge you receive today is a symbol of honor, pride and authority,” said Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. “Being a police officer is a commitment to serve others, to strengthen relationships with those we work alongside and those we serve and to focus our efforts toward enhancing the quality of life for the community we serve. It is your duty to earn and maintain the respect of our community.”

KPD says graduation began with an invocation by Police Chaplain Kevin Cram and concluded with the ceremonial pinning of badges by household family members, followed by the recruits taking a police officer oath in front of the audience.

Special awards were also presented to four recruits during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the recruits expressed gratitude toward their families and fellow classmates for their support, as well as their training team.

For more information on becoming a Kauai police officer, visit KPD’s website or call 241-1646.