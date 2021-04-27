KPD collects 165 pounds of unused medication at annual Drug Take Back Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 16 boxes were filled with unused, unwanted and expired medications over the weekend as part of a National Drug Take Back Day Initiative, hosted by the Kauai Police Department.

The event, which was held on Saturday, April 24, resulted in a collection of tablets, capsules, liquids and other forms of prescription and nonprescription medication, from members of the community.

“We want to thank the public for their participation. We were pleasantly surprised by the number of people who turned up to drop off their unused medication,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “We also want to thank the DEA for its partnership with KPD in holding this important annual initiative.”

The boxes added up to a combined 165 pounds.

KPD says that when prescription drugs are disposed of properly and in a timely fashion, it can help decrease abuse of these drugs by teenagers or other unauthorized users. The initiative also aims to mitigate the environmental damage that can occur due to improper disposal of medicine.

The public can continue to help address these issues by using KPD headquarters’ drop boxes in Lihue. Simply leave the medication in its prescription bottle and place the bottle into a clear zip-abled bag upon disposal in one of the green bins by the Records Section Window. The service is free and anonymous and no questions will be asked.

For more information on the National Drug Take Back Initiative, please visit the DEA’s website, or contact KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1681.