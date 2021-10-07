KPD celebrates National Faith & Blue Weekend by participating in an island-wide food drive

LIHU’E (KHON2) — Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) are partnering up with local church organizations to celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend (NFBW), by participating in three different food drive locations this Friday, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to KPD, the food drive will be located at three different locations, which includes Calvary Chapel in Lihu’e (3-3100 Kuhio Highway), Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kalaheo (2-2370 Kaumuali’i Highway) and in the Waipouli Town Center parking lot, at the former location of Foodland.

“Our police department is lucky to have such a positive relationship with our community and to not have to deal with some of the same issues that the rest of the country is faced with,” said Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “Having said that, I know that we can always do better, and we can always be more open and willing to connect with the public.

KPD said NFBW is an initiative that builds bridges and break down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve.

KPD will be distributing grocery bags of non-perishable food and dry goods on a first-come, first served basis or until supplies run out and will be joined by volunteers from different church groups.