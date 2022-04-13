HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event in August to celebrate its 18th anniversary.

The theme this year is “Celebrating Together — Once Again.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii. It celebrates food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.

This year, the free event will be held for one day only: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Honolulu Hale Civic Grounds.

The festival will feature Korean foods, a kimchee eating contest, a talent contest and a variety of family activities. There will also be booths offering handcrafted products that are both locally made and imported from Korea. Tickets will be sold for food products and for most on-site activities.

See the gallery below of past events:

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Korean Festival is returning as an in-person event on Aug. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Korean Festival Hawaii)

There are also plans to secure an international K-pop group and the groundwork to present their popular Soju Tent and Beer Garden. Sponsorship are welcome.

More than 500 volunteers representing more than 40 Korean and other local organizations come out to support the event. Click here to volunteer.

Those interested in this event can check here for updates as details are still being finalized.

According to the Hawai’i Korean Chamber of Commerce, net proceeds will be used to improve the Korean and Hawaiian communities through trade and tourism missions. Proceeds will also be used to support business-friendly legislation, student scholarships, free seminars regarding personal finance for senior citizens and immigrants, among other services.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Hawai’i Korean Chamber of Commerce was established in 1940. It’s one of the oldest Korean organizations in the State.