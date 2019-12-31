Konko Mission of Wahiawa hosts mochi pounding in honor of New Year’s traditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Year is just days away. It wouldn’t be complete without the familiar sounds of mochi pounding.
The Konko Mission of Wahiawa has been pounding mochi at their church for the past 28 years.
They employ family, friends and volunteers to help them with the day-long process of pounding and rolling mochi.
The church will also host a mochi pounding demo at the Ritz Carlton on Friday, January 3 at 10 a.m.
