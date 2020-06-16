Kona woman charged with attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kona woman was charged on June 15 with attempted murder in connection with a hit-and-run crash over on June 13.

Keola Kama, 29, is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, fleeing the scene of an accident and other crimes.

Her bail is $215,500.

Kona police say Kama crashed her car into a moped near the entrance to the Old Kona Airport on June 13 causing critical injuries to a 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman.

