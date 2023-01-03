KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The new location will open on Feb. 1.

Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation said their Kona Recreation Division permit office is moving to a new location.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Currently, they are located at the West Hawai’i Civic Center.

They are relocating to Kailua Park outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building located at 75-5530 Kuakini Hwy in Kailua-Kona which is adjacent to Kekuaokalani Gym.

Office hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This location will provide complete facility, pavilion and camping permits for County parks and recreational facilities island-wide.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The parks department said this location will allow for more timely service.