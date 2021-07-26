Police charge Kona woman with second-degree assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday afternoon, Hawaii Island police charged 30-year-old Renette Gasio with one count of assault in the second degree.

Gasio, of Kailua-Kona, reportedly threatened a 41-year-old woman by swinging a pocket knife toward her. The victim also reported being verbally threatened by Gasio at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

After throwing the knife and missing the victim, Gasio fled the scene. Kona police eventually located Gasio and arrested her.

Bail for Gasio was set at $2,000. She is being held at the Kelakehe Police Station and is scheduled to appear in the Kona District Court on Monday.